In brief Simplifying... In brief "Bayaan", a film set in Rajasthan, India, is a collaborative venture featuring Huma Qureshi, Chandrachur Singh, and Sachin Khedekar.

The plot revolves around a female detective named Roohi investigating her first case.

The film, supported by the International Film Festival Rotterdam's Hubert Bals Fund, is yet to announce a release date.

New Indian drama 'Bayaan' begins production

Huma Qureshi-Chandrachur Singh-Sachin Khedekar collaborate for 'Bayaan'

By Isha Sharma 01:12 pm Jul 05, 202401:12 pm

What's the story Indian indie producer Shiladitya Bora is set to begin production on a new drama, Bayaan, starring Huma Qureshi and Chandrachur Singh. The film, written and directed by Bikas Mishra, will start shooting this month in Rajasthan. Other cast members include noted actors Sachin Khedekar, Avijit Dutt, Shampa Mandal, Priti Shukla, Vibhor Mayank, and Aditi Kanchan Singh. Qureshi's last cinematic outing was Tarla in 2023.

Film development

'Bayaan' receives international support and mentorship

Bayaan is a joint venture between Bora's Platoon One Films, Madhu Sharma's Summit Studios, and producers Kunal Kumar and Anshuman Singh. The project has received support from the International Film Festival Rotterdam's Hubert Bals Fund and was developed at the LA Residency of Film Independent's Global Media Makers program. During his residency, Mishra received mentorship from Craig Mazin and script advice from writer Jeff Stockwell and story editor Ruth Atkinson.

Film synopsis

'Bayaan' plot and cast reactions

Bayaan, set in the western Indian desert state of Rajasthan, follows a father-daughter duo with the story centering on Roohi, a female detective investigating her first case. Qureshi expressed her excitement about the project saying: "The sheer passion of the director-producer duo, Bikas and Shiladitya, moved me." Mishra added: "Having assembled the best cast and crew, there is no stopping now. We are going to make a film that will speak to the world."

Production details

Producer Bora's vision and 'Bayaan's experienced crew

Producer Bora, known for supporting films like Newton and Picasso, views Bayaan as aligned with his production house's vision. He stated: "As a producer, I'm always looking for that one script that will be a breakout film for everyone involved." The crew includes cinematographer Udit Khurana, production designer Vinay Vishwakarma, costume designer Shilpi Agarwal, location sound manager Amala Popuri, and casting director Rahul Tanwar. The film does not have a release date yet.