Samantha Ruth responds to doctor's accusation of spreading health-related 'misinformation'

What's the story Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently faced criticism for promoting an unconventional treatment for viral infections on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself using a nebulizer with hydrogen peroxide and distilled water, instead of traditional medicines. Soon after, Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, also known as The Liver Doc, labeled her as "health and science illiterate" on X, arguing that such treatments could be harmful and should have legal consequences.

Doctor called for legal action against Prabhu

Dr. Philips suggested that Prabhu should be "charged with endangering public health and fined or put behind bars." He cited the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America's warning against inhaling hydrogen peroxide due to potential health risks. Social media users echoed his concerns, labeling Prabhu's advice as "sad and dangerous" and calling for intervention from the Health Department.

'I found treatments that worked wonderfully for me'

In response to the backlash, on Friday, Prabhu posted a long note on Instagram expressing disappointment with Dr Philips's remarks. She clarified that her advice was based on personal experience and recommended by an MD doctor with 25 years of service in DRDO. She wrote, "After trial and error, I found treatments that worked wonderfully for me." Prabhu found Dr Philips's suggestion of legal action against her aggressive, particularly his idea that she should be jailed.

Doctor continues criticism against the actor

Dr. Philips responded to Prabhu's post by further criticizing her for promoting "unscientific, pseudoscientific and baseless alternative medicine therapies." He added, "The reason why doctors like me have to spend (waste) time from our busy schedules to fight misinformation online is because it is peddled by large influential "celebrity" accounts that have no regard for public health. Engagement and monetization is their concern. Public health and disease prevention is mine."

