It's official! Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant are now married

By Isha Sharma 11:11 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, got married in Mumbai on Friday. The couple's extravagant wedding, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, was attended by numerous global celebrities, such as John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Rema, and Boris Johnson, among noted Bollywood stars. The wedding ceremony will be followed by Shubh Ashirwad (divine blessings) on Saturday and Mangal Utsav (reception) on Sunday.

Anant-Radhika's wedding: A tribute to Varanasi

Anant and Radhika, celebrated for staying true to their roots, have paid homage to Varanasi (Kashi) through their wedding. Nita said in a video, "Throughout Anant and Radhika's wedding celebration, we have tried to pay our tribute to India's glorious culture and heritage, brought alive by thousands of artisans, weavers, and craftsmen." She added, "I am delighted to proudly reimagine and present the purity, positivity, and beauty of our ancestors."

Pre-wedding festivities were held in March in Jamnagar

In March, lavish three-day-long pre-wedding festivities were organized in Jamnagar, attended by Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, among others. Pop star Rihanna's performance was the highlight of the festivities. Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, and Shreya Ghoshal also performed at the event, while a dance performance by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan took everyone by surprise.

Throwback to Radhika's sweet words for Anant

At the Jamnagar festivities, Radhika said about Anant, "Someone once told me what do you really find when you find a partner. What you really find is somebody to witness your life. When you find somebody, you find somebody to promise you to care about everything-- the good, the bad, the beautiful, the bold, the sad, and the mundane." "Anant, I am so blessed to be a witness to your beautiful life."

Anant has 'earthquakes and tsunamis' upon seeing Radhika

At the same event, Anant had said, "I am 100% the lucky one. Radhika has been with me for the last seven years, and I feel that I met Radhika yesterday. Every day, I fall more and more in love with her." "Like my brother-in-law says, when he used to see my sister, he had volcanoes and fountains in his heart, and I would say I have earthquakes and tsunamis going on in my heart when I see Radhika."

European cruise and traditional ceremonies also took place

In May, the Ambani and Merchant families embarked on a four-day European cruise aboard a luxury chartered ship, featuring performances by the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and David Guetta. The cruise included stops at Cannes for a masquerade ball featuring Katy Perry and Portofino where Andrea Bocelli performed. Then, earlier this week, Justin Bieber performed at their sangeet ceremony, while Amit Trivedi impressed guests during the Shiv Shakti puja.

