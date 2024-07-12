In short Simplifying... In short Anant Ambani turned heads at his grand Mumbai wedding, donning a golden sherwani with sneakers, complete with intricate embroidery and a gold elephant brooch.

The wedding theme, 'A Celebration of India - An Eternal and Enduring Civilization,' was a tribute to India's rich cultural heritage, with attire showcasing the work of Indian couturiers and artisans.

Anant Ambani's wedding extravaganza

Anant Ambani rocks golden 'sherwani' ahead of grand Mumbai wedding

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:05 pm Jul 12, 202406:05 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is all set to marry long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, the daughter of business tycoon Viren and Shaila Merchant. The grand ceremony is taking place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. A host of Bollywood and international celebrities, global politicians, and tech CEOs are invited. Ahead of the nuptials, we got a look at Anant's unique wedding attire.

Groom's outfit

Anant's unique wedding attire draws attention

His choice of wedding attire was a golden sherwani paired with sneakers, which drew attention from many attendees. The sherwani featured a bandhgala neckline, intricate golden embroidery, front button closures adorned with precious gems, full-length sleeves, and padded shoulders. He styled it with white pyjamas and beige sneakers embellished with gold sequins. A gold elephant brooch added to the ensemble's charm. The groom posed with his parents and older siblings Akash and Isha's families.

Unique attire

Wedding theme celebrates India's rich cultural heritage

The wedding theme is A Celebration of India - An Eternal and Enduring Civilization, with decor inspired by Varanasi. The dress code for guests has been set as 'Resplendently Indian.' A family spokesperson stated that the wedding attire of Ambani and Merchant "will showcase a spectacular display of the rich cultural heritage of India's talented couturiers and artisans." Celebrities have started coming in. American star John Cena, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, among others, were seen arriving at the venue.

Twitter Post

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and family have arrived, too