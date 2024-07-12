Anant Ambani rocks golden 'sherwani' ahead of grand Mumbai wedding
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is all set to marry long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, the daughter of business tycoon Viren and Shaila Merchant. The grand ceremony is taking place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. A host of Bollywood and international celebrities, global politicians, and tech CEOs are invited. Ahead of the nuptials, we got a look at Anant's unique wedding attire.
Anant's unique wedding attire draws attention
His choice of wedding attire was a golden sherwani paired with sneakers, which drew attention from many attendees. The sherwani featured a bandhgala neckline, intricate golden embroidery, front button closures adorned with precious gems, full-length sleeves, and padded shoulders. He styled it with white pyjamas and beige sneakers embellished with gold sequins. A gold elephant brooch added to the ensemble's charm. The groom posed with his parents and older siblings Akash and Isha's families.
Wedding theme celebrates India's rich cultural heritage
The wedding theme is A Celebration of India - An Eternal and Enduring Civilization, with decor inspired by Varanasi. The dress code for guests has been set as 'Resplendently Indian.' A family spokesperson stated that the wedding attire of Ambani and Merchant "will showcase a spectacular display of the rich cultural heritage of India's talented couturiers and artisans." Celebrities have started coming in. American star John Cena, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, among others, were seen arriving at the venue.