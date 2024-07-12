In short Simplifying... In short Kim Kardashian's 2012 comment labeling Indian food as "disgusting" has resurfaced amidst her plans to attend Anant and Radhika's wedding in India.

Despite the past controversy, Kim, who has since apologized for her remarks, is set to embrace Indian culture by wearing a saree and filming the event for her reality show.

Kim Kardashian criticized Indian food in 2012

Anant-Radhika wedding: Kim Kardashian's 'disgusting' comment on Indian food resurfaces

What's the story International reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian have landed in Mumbai to attend the high-profile wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Amid the excitement surrounding their visit to India, a video from 2012 has resurfaced on social media, showing Kim agreeing with her sister Kendall Jenner's negative opinion about Indian food. The video is from an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a 2012 episode of their show, Kim was seen discussing Indian food with her sisters. The founder of Skims asked, "Have you ever tried Indian food?" to which Kendall replied, "It's disgusting!" Kim then added, in what appears to be a derogatory tone: "Disgusting, right?" After the episode aired, the Kardashians faced severe backlash for their comments, with netizens accusing the family of selective racism.

'In no way was my comment intended as an insult'

Kim responded to the controversy then by issuing an apology. "In NO way was my comment intended as an insult to the Indian people or their culture. This is just my own personal taste." "There are a lot of foods I don't like...I hate cilantro and peppers, and there are definitely some Armenian foods that I personally find disgusting, but that doesn't reflect my opinions on other Armenian people or my culture," she wrote in her blog.

Kardashians to attend Ambani wedding despite past controversy

Despite the past controversy, the Kardashians are prepared to attend Anant and Radhika's wedding on Friday. Reports suggest that Kim has chosen to wear a saree for the occasion. It is also reported that Kim plans to film the wedding for the upcoming sixth season of their reality show, The Kardashians. Since Kim landed in Mumbai, she has been sharing stories from her hotel, showcasing the warm Indian hospitality she received, and riding an auto-rickshaw with sister Khloe.