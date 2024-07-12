In short Simplifying... In short John Cena, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian were among the celebrities spotted in Mumbai for the Ambani-Merchant wedding.

The event, marked by traditional Hindu Vedic customs, will also host a diverse mix of guests including politicians and industrialists like former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair.

South Indian stars Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu, and Yash are also set to attend the grand event.

Star-studded wedding attracts global celebrities

John Cena receives playful 'John Babu' greeting from 'desi' paparazzi

By Tanvi Gupta 05:20 pm Jul 12, 202405:20 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are tying the knot today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Turning their wedding into a global spectacle are international celebrities who are flocking to join the festivities, including the latest addition to the star-studded guest list, John Cena. The wrestler-turned-actor was warmly welcomed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, dressed casually. The desi paparazzi welcomed him with playful shouts and humorous nicknames.

Humorous names

Cena received 'desi' welcome, playful paparazzi antics

The desi paparazzi brought back their signature "Jhendaya" antics—reminiscent of the hilarity at the NMACC launch, as they called out to Cena as "John babu" and "John kaka." After exchanging gratitude with his entourage, Cena waved at photographers before stepping into his car. His arrival follows that of reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who were photographed in Mumbai the previous evening. Kim sported a form-fitting dress, while Khloe opted for a casual look in a white tee-shirt.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this clip

Notable attendees

Diverse guest list marks Ambani-Merchant nuptials

The guest list for the Ambani-Merchant wedding is a blend of celebrities, politicians, and industrialists. Notable attendees included futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, and former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair. Moreover, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, ex-Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper will also grace the event. The wedding festivities will adhere to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The celebrations will continue till Sunday.

Celebrity sightings

South Indian stars set to shine at Ambani-Merchant wedding

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport ahead of the grand event, opting for a casual look. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and Yash were also seen arriving in Mumbai. Yash received a warm reception from enthusiastic paparazzi upon his arrival, who cheered loudly and chanted excitedly. Dressed in a plain black T-shirt and blue jeans, Yash was captured in videos advising photographers to stay calm. On the other hand, Babu arrived with his wife, actor Namrata Shirodkar.