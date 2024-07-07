Mumbai hospital uses patients' reports as plates; notice issued
Six employees at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai have been issued show-cause notices after a video surfaced online showing paper plates made from patients' report folders. The video was shared by former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who accused the hospital administration of "gross negligence." Taking cognizance of the matter, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which runs the hospital, has formed an investigative committee.
Hospital dean clarifies misunderstanding over paper plates
KEM Dean Dr. Sangeeta Ravat clarified that the plates were not made from patient reports but from old CT scan folders given to scrap dealers. "They are not patient reports. They are old folders of CT scans given to scrap dealers for repurposing," Ravat clarified. She admitted that the only error was failing to shred these papers before disposal.
Watch the video here
BMC forms committee to probe paper plate incident
The BMC also stated that they are old folders. It stated that patients often receive their CT scan, MRI, and X-ray results in paper folders. These old folders are then given to scrap dealers. However, the aforementioned folders had not been shredded before being repurposed into paper plates. The civic body further stated that the work entrusted to the scrap dealer was not completed properly.