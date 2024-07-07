In brief Simplifying... In brief A Mumbai hospital, KEM, has been issued a notice for allegedly using patients' old CT scan folders as plates.

The hospital's Dean, Dr. Sangeeta Ravat, clarified that these were not patient reports but old folders given to scrap dealers for repurposing.

The only mistake was not shredding these folders before disposal, leading to an ongoing investigation by the BMC.

Mumbai hospital uses patients' reports as plates; notice issued

By Chanshimla Varah 02:44 pm Jul 07, 202402:44 pm

What's the story Six employees at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai have been issued show-cause notices after a video surfaced online showing paper plates made from patients' report folders. The video was shared by former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who accused the hospital administration of "gross negligence." Taking cognizance of the matter, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which runs the hospital, has formed an investigative committee.

Dean's response

Hospital dean clarifies misunderstanding over paper plates

KEM Dean Dr. Sangeeta Ravat clarified that the plates were not made from patient reports but from old CT scan folders given to scrap dealers. "They are not patient reports. They are old folders of CT scans given to scrap dealers for repurposing," Ravat clarified. She admitted that the only error was failing to shred these papers before disposal.

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

Investigation underway

BMC forms committee to probe paper plate incident

The BMC also stated that they are old folders. It stated that patients often receive their CT scan, MRI, and X-ray results in paper folders. These old folders are then given to scrap dealers. However, the aforementioned folders had not been shredded before being repurposed into paper plates. The civic body further stated that the work entrusted to the scrap dealer was not completed properly.