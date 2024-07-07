In brief Simplifying... In brief A tragic hit-and-run incident in Mumbai's Worli area resulted in the death of a woman when a BMW crashed into her bike.

The collision was so intense that it caused their bike to flip over

BMW rams into bike-borne couple in Mumbai's Worli, woman dies

By Chanshimla Varah 12:37 pm Jul 07, 202412:37 pm

What's the story A woman lost her life when the bike she was riding on with her husband was hit by a speeding BMW from behind in Mumbai's Worli on Sunday morning. According to reports, the couple was returning home after buying fish from Sassoon Dock when they were hit by the car. The collision was so intense that it caused their bike to flip over, catapulting both individuals onto the vehicle's bonnet.

Casualties

Woman dies, husband injured in hit-and-run

Her husband managed to escape further injury by jumping off the car's bonnet. However, his wife, burdened with a heavy load, was unable to do so and was tragically crushed by the vehicle. The driver of the BMW fled from the scene immediately after causing this horrific accident. The woman was rushed to Nair Hospital but succumbed to her injuries while her husband is currently receiving treatment.

Investigation progress

Investigation underway in Worli hit-and-run case

The Worli Police has initiated an investigation into this hit-and-run incident. The authorities have detained Rajesh Shah, a local Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader from Palghar and the owner of the BMW involved in the accident. Shah's son, believed to be in the car at the time of the accident, and the driver who absconded from the scene are also under custody. Currently, police are examining CCTV footage to identify who was driving the car.