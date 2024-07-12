In short Simplifying... In short Kim and Khloe Kardashian recently enjoyed an auto-rickshaw ride in India, adding a local touch with a tika and bindi.

They are in Mumbai for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which will also see the presence of global celebrities and influential personalities like former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.

What's the story Reality TV sensations Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have landed in Mumbai to grace the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Touching down on Thursday, they were greeted in true desi fashion with garlands and lively music, capturing the colorful welcome on their social media feeds. Taking in the Mumbai monsoon vibe, the sisters were later spotted delighting themselves in an auto rickshaw adventure.

'Kim and I, in a rickshaw in India...'

Khloe shared a video of their auto-rickshaw ride on her Instagram Stories﻿, saying, "Kim and I, in a rickshaw in India," as Kim posed for the camera. Both sisters were seen wearing body-con dresses, with Kim rocking in white and Khloe in beige. Adding an Indian touch to their look, Kim sported a tika and Khloe wore a bindi on their foreheads, which stole the spotlight.

Kim received a warm welcome in the Mumbai hotel

Kim posted glimpses of her warm welcome at a Mumbai hotel on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. She shared images of herself being greeted with a tika on her forehead, a shawl around her neck, and a bouquet of flowers at the hotel entrance. Other pictures included a marble elephant adorned with a rose garland, small flower garlands known as gajras, Indian spices like turmeric, and a floral design on a marble wall.

Prominent figures expected at Ambani-Merchant wedding

The guest list for the wedding extends beyond the Kardashians to include prominent figures from diverse fields. Notable attendees include self-help author Jay Shetty, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, and former US Secretary of State John Kerry. Corporate leaders such as HSBC Group chairman Mark Tucker, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet, and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen are also expected to attend.

Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations to continue with festive events

The wedding celebrations will continue with a series of festive events. On Saturday (July 13), guests will gather for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, followed by the final celebration, Mangal Utsav, on Sunday (July 14). The series of events promises to be a grand affair, marking a memorable union for Anant and Radhika amid a dazzling lineup of global celebrities and influential personalities.