Forget cars, fan arrives on horseback to watch 'Indian 2'
Yes, you read that right. The highly anticipated sequel to Kamal Haasan's 1996 film, Indian 2: Zero Tolerance, premiered on Friday. Among the eager fans gathered outside cinemas was one who arrived at a Tamil Nadu theater dressed as Senapathy, the film's lead character, essayed by Haasan. This fan rode in on a white horse and unfurled the Indian flag before entering the theater, drawing attention from fellow fans and quickly going viral online. Now, that's some devotion!
The fan is committed, watch the viral clip here
'Indian 2: Zero Tolerance' continues Senapathy's crusade for justice
Indian 2: Zero Tolerance continues the story of a freedom fighter battling corruption in modern India. The production began in 2019 but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a set accident in 2020. The film features Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh alongside Haasan and is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. It has received mixed to negative reviews.
'Indian 2' released in multiple languages, 'Indian 3' announced
Indian 2: Zero Tolerance has been released not only in Tamil but also in Hindi and Telugu, titled Hindustani 2 and Bharateeyudu 2 respectively. The franchise is set to continue with the announcement of Indian 3, slated for release in January 2025. The trailer for this upcoming installment was included in the end credits of Indian 2, further building anticipation among fans for the future of the franchise. Meanwhile, revisit Indian on Aha, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.