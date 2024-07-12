Manish Malhotra debuts first Indian designer store at Jio Plaza
Manish Malhotra, a distinguished Indian designer, has launched his new flagship store at Jio World Plaza. This significant event comes just half a year after the announcement of his first international flagship store. The Jio World Plaza store is the first-ever by an Indian designer, further solidifying Malhotra's status as a trailblazer in the fashion industry.
Store has been designed by Gauri Khan
Malhotra shared on Instagram, "Within six months of opening our first international flagship store, we are delighted to welcome everyone to our new store at the Jio World Plaza." "This new store is a reflection of my own home, where everyone is greeted with the warmth and hospitality that defines our culture. Designed in collaboration with my dear friend [Gauri Khan], the space exudes elegance and tranquility infused with the soul of India."
Know more about the store's design
Khan's website Gauri Khan Designs says about the store, "The meticulous attention to detail is evident in the ornate moldings that grace the walls, adding a touch of opulence to the space. The design is elevated by scooping panels, creating a sense of depth and texture that complements the store's elegant aesthetic." "It's a journey into a world of grace and sophistication, where the seamless integration of all-white hues and champagne leafing transforms every visit into a truly elegant experience."
Quick look at Malhotra's career
Malhotra has been associated with Bollywood for over the past two decades, having worked in the costume department of movies such as Waqt Hamara Hai, Satya, Kaun?, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among several others. In 2023, he forayed into production with Stage5 Production, with several films currently in various stages of development.