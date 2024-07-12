In short Simplifying... In short YoonA, a renowned member of Girls' Generation and accomplished actor, has turned her Gangnam building into a $10M profit machine.

The property, completed in 2014, is now estimated to be worth around KRW 25B, following a nearby building's sale.

Meanwhile, YoonA continues to shine in her acting career, with her next project being the romantic movie "Pretty Crazy", set to hit South Korean theaters in October.

YoonA earns $10M from real estate

How YoonA turned her Gangnam building into $10M profit machine

By Tanvi Gupta 04:19 pm Jul 12, 202404:19 pm

What's the story South Korean singer and actor YoonA, a member of the K-pop group Girls' Generation, has reportedly earned a profit of KRW 15B ($10M) from her real estate investment in Gangnam, Seoul. News1 reported that she purchased a building near Dosan Daero in October 2018 for approximately KRW 10B ($7.8M). The recent sale of a nearby building has led industry insiders to estimate that YoonA's property is now worth around KRW 25B (approximately $19.5M).

Property specifications

Details and estimated value of YoonA's building

The building YoonA invested in was completed in 2014 and features two basements and four floors above ground. After a nearby building sold for KRW 24.3B in June 2023, industry insiders estimated that YoonA's property is now worth around KRW 25B—resulting in a profit of KRW 15B for her. A real estate industry insider noted that, based on business trends, YoonA's building is likely valued at KRW 25B.

Career achievements

Highlights from YoonA's career and upcoming projects

YoonA first gained recognition as a member of Girls' Generation, debuting with the group in 2007. She has since established herself as an accomplished actor, starring in notable K-dramas﻿ such as King The Land, The K2, Big Mouth, Hush, Love Rain, and The King in Love. YoonA will soon be seen leading the upcoming romantic movie Pretty Crazy alongside Ahn Bo-hyun, set to release theatrically in South Korea in October.