Millennials and Gen Z are split over sock styles, with the former favoring discreet ankle socks and the latter opting for bold, high crew socks.

Fashion experts suggest that while crew socks may evoke childhood memories for millennials, they can also enhance casual outfits.

Fashion experts suggest that while crew socks may evoke childhood memories for millennials, they can also enhance casual outfits. However, they stress the importance of personal preference, encouraging everyone to stick with their preferred sock style.

Gen Z and millennials are divided over sock preferences

By Simran Jeet 06:46 pm Jul 09, 202406:46 pm

What's the story A recent internet debate has revealed a generational divide in fashion, specifically sock choices. The discussion was sparked by a TikTok video from @phoebe_fitish, host of the FIT(ish) Podcast, who claimed that Millennials prefer trainer socks while Gen Z leans toward crew socks. The video led to an influx of comments from viewers expressing both nostalgia and outrage over their respective generational sock preferences.

User reactions to generational sock preferences

The TikTok video ignited a range of reactions from viewers. User @emer_mck humorously expressed disbelief with the comment, "I can't. I just can't. No sock crew." Meanwhile, @ellessb423, identifying as an "elder millennial," pledged allegiance to no-show socks. Interestingly, user @emilyyyy.claire, despite being Gen Z, confessed to wearing ankle socks and identified herself as a "Zillennial" - someone born on the cusp between Gen Z and Millennials.

Fashion experts weigh in on sock debate

Rachael Wood, managing director of Chinti and Parker, noted that Millennials prefer ankle socks for their versatility and suitability for a busy lifestyle. However, she suggested that Millennials could enhance their casual outfits by trying on-show socks. Fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile offered a different perspective, suggesting that crew socks might remind Millennials of childhood dressing styles. This sentiment was echoed in the video comments where one viewer associated high socks with feeling like a small child.

Millennials encouraged to stick to preferred sock style

Another comment argues that pulling socks up higher is something older people do, with one user joking, "But my dad wears his socks up." Despite the ongoing debate, Millennials are encouraged to stick with their preferred sock style. Fashion experts emphasize that there's no need for them to overhaul their sock drawers, as many people proudly wear ankle socks. This highlights the importance of personal preference in fashion, regardless of generational trends.

Generational sock styles: Minimalist millennials vs. bold zoomers

Millennial socks are short, stopping at the ankle or hidden within the shoe, preferred for their discreet style. In contrast, Zoomer socks are typically crew socks, worn pulled up high. However, the impactful crew sock has become a simple way to elevate any casual outfit. This generational difference highlights varying fashion preferences, with Millennials favoring minimalism and Zoomers opting for a more noticeable sock style.