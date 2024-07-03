Netizens challenge Ambanis: If Drake, Adele, why not Taylor Swift
The upcoming nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant—scheduled for July 12—have sparked widespread interest due to reports of performances by Drake, Adele, and Lana Del Rey. The pre-wedding festivities for the Reliance heir and his bride-to-be commenced in March, followed by a glamorous four-day cruise across the Mediterranean in June featuring performances from Rihanna and Katy Perry. While netizens buzz over recent reports, they're also requesting something from the Ambanis.
Netizens are challenging Ambanis to call Taylor Swift to India
While netizens are fine with Drake, Del Rey, and Adele's participation, they are eagerly anticipating a possible visit from Taylor Swift to Mumbai. Taking to X/Twitter, a user commented, "Taylor Swift ko bulao na (Why don't you call Taylor Swift)," while another echoed the sentiment: "Ambani bas ab Taylor Swift ko India leke aa jaaoge toh maan lungi tumhe (Ambani, if you now bring Taylor Swift to India, I'll consider you truly impressive)."
Ambani family's history of lavish celebrations
If Drake, Adele, and Del Rey perform at the Ambani wedding, they will join a prestigious list of performers including Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Perry, Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and David Guetta who have previously entertained at Ambani events. The most expensive wedding in India was hosted by the Ambanis for Isha Ambani in 2018, which reportedly cost $100M and included a performance by Beyonce.
Upcoming wedding: Looking at the schedule
The wedding festivities are set to continue with the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and a Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception on July 14. The sangeet ceremony is expected to feature dance performances by friends to a mix of Western and Bollywood songs. Recently, Anant was seen visiting the Kali temple to seek blessings ahead of his big day and offer the first wedding invitation card to Lord Shiva.