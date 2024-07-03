In brief Simplifying... In brief Netizens are urging the Ambani family to invite Taylor Swift to their upcoming lavish wedding, following rumors of Drake, Adele, and Del Rey's participation.

The Ambanis are known for their extravagant celebrations, with past performers including Rihanna, Beyonce, and the Backstreet Boys.

The wedding festivities, featuring a mix of Western and Bollywood performances, will continue on July 13 and 14. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12

Netizens challenge Ambanis: If Drake, Adele, why not Taylor Swift

What's the story The upcoming nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant—scheduled for July 12—have sparked widespread interest due to reports of performances by Drake, Adele, and Lana Del Rey. The pre-wedding festivities for the Reliance heir and his bride-to-be commenced in March, followed by a glamorous four-day cruise across the Mediterranean in June featuring performances from Rihanna and Katy Perry. While netizens buzz over recent reports, they're also requesting something from the Ambanis.

Online buzz

Netizens are challenging Ambanis to call Taylor Swift to India

While netizens are fine with Drake, Del Rey, and Adele's participation, they are eagerly anticipating a possible visit from Taylor Swift to Mumbai. Taking to X/Twitter, a user commented, "Taylor Swift ko bulao na (Why don't you call Taylor Swift)," while another echoed the sentiment: "Ambani bas ab Taylor Swift ko India leke aa jaaoge toh maan lungi tumhe (Ambani, if you now bring Taylor Swift to India, I'll consider you truly impressive)."

Extravagant traditions

Ambani family's history of lavish celebrations

If Drake, Adele, and Del Rey perform at the Ambani wedding, they will join a prestigious list of performers including Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Perry, Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and David Guetta who have previously entertained at Ambani events. The most expensive wedding in India was hosted by the Ambanis for Isha Ambani in 2018, which reportedly cost $100M and included a performance by Beyonce.

Celebrity lineup

Upcoming wedding: Looking at the schedule

The wedding festivities are set to continue with the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and a Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception on July 14. The sangeet ceremony is expected to feature dance performances by friends to a mix of Western and Bollywood songs. Recently, Anant was seen visiting the Kali temple to seek blessings ahead of his big day and offer the first wedding invitation card to Lord Shiva.