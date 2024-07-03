In brief Simplifying... In brief TV stars Nia Sharma and Karan Wahi are under investigation by the ED for a money laundering case involving a trading app.

Nia Sharma-Karan Wahi under ED scanner in money laundering case

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned television actor Nia Sharma in connection with a money laundering case. Alongside her, the agency has also summoned actors Krystle D'Souza and Karan Wahi. Per News18, while Sharma has been issued a summons, D'Souza and Wahi were questioned by the investigating agency on Wednesday. The interrogation reportedly pertains to a money laundering case linked to illegal online forex trading through international brokers, specifically the OctaFx trading app and OctaFX.com.

Understanding the functionary of the illegal structure

ED has reportedly frozen ₹2.7cr in bank funds and seized illegal documents and digital devices. The investigation has revealed that the trading app was extensively promoted on social media. Influencers were incentivized through referral-based structures to encourage users to trade on the platform. Further, ED found that several Indian bank accounts had invested funds in the OctaFX trading app. These funds were accumulated through fraudulent means. Subsequently, the illegally obtained funds were transferred to bank accounts held under dummy entities.

Meanwhile, look at Sharma and Wahi's professional engagements

Sharma is currently appearing in the television shows Suhagan Chudail and Laugher Chefs. Suhagan Chudail marks her return to TV after a four-year break from daily soaps. She plays a negative role in this supernatural drama. Wahi is presently appearing in the legal drama Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, where he plays the role of lawyer Virat Choudhary alongside his Dill Mill Gayye co-star Jennifer Winget. This marks their on-screen reunion after 14 years.