Paris Olympics: BTS's Jin confirmed as one of 11,000 torchbearers
BigHit Music has officially announced that BTS's Jin will be a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The music label, behind the popular K-pop group, confirmed Jin's participation in the event which is scheduled to commence on July 27. However, the specific schedule for his torch-carrying activity has not been disclosed yet. South Korea plans to send around 142 athletes, and the team's send-off ceremony is scheduled for July 9.
Jin will join 11,000 torchbearers
Jin will be among approximately 11,000 individuals carrying the torch for the Summer Olympics, reportedly. The torchbearers include notable athletes, Holocaust survivors, relatives of Nice terror attack victims, astronauts, and sanitation workers. The Olympic torch arrived in France last month from Greece and is expected to cover around a staggering 12,000km across over 400 locations before the opening ceremony on July 27. The event will conclude on August 11.
Jin's activities post-military discharge
Following his military discharge on June 12, Jin is expanding his activities beyond the torch relay. He is currently in the process of recording new music and participating in variety shows. In related news, BTS bandmate J-hope is set to be discharged in October this year, with other members, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, and Jimin expected to be discharged by June 2025. The group plans to reconvene in 2025.
Jin's upcoming appearances and activities
Jin is confirmed to appear as a guest on the variety show Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. The show challenges participants to transform an uninhabited island into a functioning hotel. Details regarding Jin's specific role in the show have not been disclosed yet. Meanwhile, in another development, Disney+ has revealed the launch of a new series, Are You Sure?!, premiering on August 8. The show will spotlight BTS members Jimin and Jungkook and will document their pre-enlistment adventures in 2023.