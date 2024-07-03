In brief Simplifying... In brief Disney+ is launching a new eight-part series, 'Are You Sure?!', featuring BTS members Jimin and Jungkook.

The series, premiering on August 8, will document their spontaneous adventures including camping, canoeing, and road trips across the US.

The idea for the show was born out of their plan to visit the US for a drink, which eventually turned into a full-fledged travel variety show. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BTS's Jimin and Jungkook star in new Disney+ series

Disney+ announces new BTS series, 'Are You Sure?!'

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:32 pm Jul 03, 202402:32 pm

What's the story Disney+ has revealed the launch of a new series, Are You Sure?!, premiering on August 8. The show will spotlight BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, also known as the "Busan Boys" due to their shared hometown. The series will document their pre-enlistment adventures in 2023, featuring travels to the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo, Japan.

Series details

'Are you sure?!' to showcase BTS duo's pre-enlistment journey

The eight-episode series will follow Jimin and Jungkook as they partake in activities like camping, canoeing, and road trips. Their journey began spontaneously, leading to a range of unexpected and entertaining situations. The recently revealed season poster features the duo kayaking on a picturesque lake in the US under the summer sun.

Twitter Post

Check out the season poster (Summer version) here

Release schedule

BTS duo's travel variety show to air exclusively on Disney+

The first two episodes of Are You Sure?! will be exclusively available on Disney+ on August 8, with a new episode released every Thursday. A teaser video shared by Jimin and Jungkook on social media, sparked speculation about the travel variety show. This speculation was later confirmed by Disney+ through a teaser season poster announcing the program.

Show plans

BTS members shared insights on 'Are You Sure?!' series

During an episode of SUGA's talk show Suchwita, Jimin and Jungkook discussed their plans for the show. They revealed that their initial plan was to visit the US for a drink together, but they ended up arranging a shoot for the travel variety show. The duo began their military service together on December 12, 2023, under the buddy system, and completed their five-week basic training on January 15.