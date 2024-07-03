Disney+ announces new BTS series, 'Are You Sure?!'
Disney+ has revealed the launch of a new series, Are You Sure?!, premiering on August 8. The show will spotlight BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, also known as the "Busan Boys" due to their shared hometown. The series will document their pre-enlistment adventures in 2023, featuring travels to the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo, Japan.
'Are you sure?!' to showcase BTS duo's pre-enlistment journey
The eight-episode series will follow Jimin and Jungkook as they partake in activities like camping, canoeing, and road trips. Their journey began spontaneously, leading to a range of unexpected and entertaining situations. The recently revealed season poster features the duo kayaking on a picturesque lake in the US under the summer sun.
Check out the season poster (Summer version) here
BTS duo's travel variety show to air exclusively on Disney+
The first two episodes of Are You Sure?! will be exclusively available on Disney+ on August 8, with a new episode released every Thursday. A teaser video shared by Jimin and Jungkook on social media, sparked speculation about the travel variety show. This speculation was later confirmed by Disney+ through a teaser season poster announcing the program.
BTS members shared insights on 'Are You Sure?!' series
During an episode of SUGA's talk show Suchwita, Jimin and Jungkook discussed their plans for the show. They revealed that their initial plan was to visit the US for a drink together, but they ended up arranging a shoot for the travel variety show. The duo began their military service together on December 12, 2023, under the buddy system, and completed their five-week basic training on January 15.