Shawn Ryan signs overall deal with Netflix

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:49 pm Jun 11, 202405:49 pm

What's the story Shawn Ryan, the creator of Netflix's most-watched TV series of 2023, The Night Agent, has inked a four-year overall deal with the streaming giant, reported Deadline. The agreement was secured in a competitive situation, with Sony Pictures TV, NBCUniversal, and Warner Bros. TV among those vying for Ryan's services. The deal will commence after his current contract with Sony TV expires at the end of October.

Series expansion

Netflix plans for 'The Night Agent' Season 3

With Ryan's new deal, Netflix is reportedly planning to open a writers' room for Season 3 of The Night Agent. The series, produced by Sony TV, has been renewed through Season 2 and is set to start production in early February. The writers' room for the third season, a standard practice on successful Netflix series ahead of a formal green light, is expected to open next month.

Franchise growth

Potential expansion of 'The Night Agent' universe

Ryan's partnership with Netflix could potentially lead to the expansion of The Night Agent into a franchise with possible spinoffs. Since its debut in March 2023, the series has consistently ranked on Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular English-Language Series list, with Season 1 still at No. 6. Netflix has previously expanded franchises from most series on that list including Wednesday, Bridgerton, Monster, Stranger Things, and The Witcher.

Lucrative agreement

Ryan's deal considered 'remarkable' amid economic climate

Ryan's deal with Netflix, rumored to be in the eight-figure range with generous guarantees, is deemed "pretty remarkable" in the current economic environment. Despite this attractive offer, leaving Sony TV was reportedly not an easy decision for Ryan, known for his loyalty and long-term commitments. However, his ongoing relationship with Bela Bajaria and her team at Netflix as well as the streamer's global reach reportedly convinced him to make the move.

Ongoing collaboration

Ryan continues business with Sony TV

Despite his new deal with Netflix, Ryan will continue his business with Sony TV, although the level of his services is subject to negotiations. In addition to The Night Agent, Ryan is also the co-creator/executive producer/co-showrunner on Sony TV's drama series S.W.A.T., which was recently renewed for an eighth season. Sony TV remains an active player in overall/first-look deals, having recently signed agreements with Gail Berman, Jessi Klein, Third Rail, Steve Lightfoot, and Judalina Neira.