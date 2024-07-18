In short Simplifying... In short Abhishek Bachchan's recent liking of a post about divorce on Instagram has reignited rumors about his possible separation from wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

This speculation was further fueled by their separate appearances at a recent wedding, despite being seated together at the event.

On the work front, Abhishek is set to star in upcoming films "King" and "Housefull 5", while Aishwarya's future projects remain unannounced.

Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram activity sparks divorce rumors

Abhishek Bachchan likes post on divorce, sparks separation rumors again

By Isha Sharma 09:46 am Jul 18, 202409:46 am

What's the story Abhishek Bachchan recently fueled separation rumors from his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by liking an Instagram post about divorce. The post was shared by a journalist for Indian Express's Eye magazine and discussed the rise of 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters.' These terms refer to couples seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50. The infographic in the post read, "When Love Stops Being Easy...Couples who have been married long are now parting ways."

The caption of the Instagram post that Abhishek liked further elaborated on the topic of divorce, stating, "Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn't dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street?" This activity has added fuel to the rumors about his potential separation from Aishwarya, with whom he has been married since 2007.

Separate appearances at Anant-Radhika's wedding raised doubts

Recently, at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding, Abhishek arrived with his father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta Bachchan, brother-in-law Nikhil Nanda, niece Navya Nanda, and nephew Agastya Nanda. However, Aishwarya made her appearance separately with their daughter Aaradhya. Despite their separate arrivals, inside visuals from the event showed that the couple were seated together.

Work: Couple's upcoming film projects

In terms of his professional life, Abhishek is set to appear in King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. He will also be seen in Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey. He was last seen in Ghoomer, released in 2023. Aishwarya, whose last credit is Ponniyin Selvan II, hasn't announced any new projects yet.