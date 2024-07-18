In short Simplifying... In short The series 'Barzakh', featuring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, is set to premiere this Friday.

This ghostly wedding tale, set in the beautiful Hunza Valley, explores the complexities of the afterlife.

Supernatural drama 'Barzakh' explores mature themes

When, where to watch Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's 'Barzakh'

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Jul 18, 2024

What's the story The upcoming supernatural fantasy drama Barzakh, directed by Asim Abbasi, is soon going to grace the screens. The series delves into mature themes such as love, human connections, faith, generational trauma, gender inclusivity, mental health, and postpartum depression. The plot centers around a 76-year-old man's desire to marry the ghost of his first love and his estranged children's involvement in the wedding. Here's all about it, including its OTT release﻿ details.

Cast details

'Barzakh' reunites Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed after a decade

The series boasts an ensemble cast featuring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, who are collaborating nearly 10 years after their last project, Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Salman Shahid portrays Jafar Khanzada, the elderly man set to marry his spectral first love. Khan plays Saifullah, Khanzada's eldest son and a psychiatrist, while Saeed takes on the role of Scheherazade, Khanzada's assistant.

Setting and production

'Barzakh' explores afterlife complexities in picturesque Hunza Valley

Set against the stunning backdrop of Hunza Valley, Barzakh delves into the complexities of the afterlife while narrating an unconventional ghostly wedding story. The series is produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, with Mo Azmi handling cinematography. Other notable actors in the series include Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti.

Release details

'Barzakh' to premiere on ZEE5 and Zindagi's YouTube channel

The six-episode series Barzakh is set to premiere on Friday. Two episodes will be released each week on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8:00pm IST. The Abbasi directorial will have its OTT premiere on ZEE5 and will also be available for viewing on Zindagi's official YouTube channel.