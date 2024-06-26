TejRan's breakup rumors have surfaced

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash separate, will still make public appearances: Report

By Isha Sharma 09:48 am Jun 26, 202409:48 am

What's the story Is all not well between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash? The beloved couple, who have been dating since they hit it off on Bigg Boss 15, are reportedly no longer together, reported News18. According to the report, they ended their relationship over a month ago. This comes as a surprise, considering the duo has always been open about their relationship and expresses love for each other on social media.

Unclear causes

The reasons for the split remain unknown

A source disclosed to News18 that "Karan and Tejasswi are not dating each other any longer. It's been more than a month since they broke up." They further added, "Even though the reason for their breakup isn't known, all I know is that they have been getting into minor fights with each other for quite some time now."

Plans

We can still expect to see them together

However, if the report is to be believed, they will continue to be seen together. "They were still making public appearances together because they were a power couple for the last three years, and therefore, it might not be easy for their fans to accept this heartbreaking news so suddenly." "They are not going to announce their breakup anytime soon."

Unchanged feelings

Kundrra's recent expressions of affection for Prakash

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Kundrra openly expressed his admiration for Prakash. He commended her strength and resilience, as well as her playful and carefree spirit. However, he did express a wish for her to be more diplomatic at times, stating "What I hate about her is that she can be very politically incorrect at times and she doesn't care." Despite the breakup rumors, neither Kundrra nor Prakash have officially confirmed the split.