'Avengers 5': Benedict Cumberbatch's return hints at Doctor Strange-Clea storyline

What's the story Benedict Cumberbatch, the actor behind the character Doctor Strange, has recently confirmed his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Avengers 5. In a recent Netflix interview, he expressed his anticipation, stating, "I'm very much looking forward to Avengers next year, which is cooking up a storm." Amid the scarce details on Avengers 5's plot, the return of Doctor Strange following his 2022 solo sequel suggests a key storyline.

Doctor Strange's involvement in 'Avengers 5' is no shocker!

Cumberbatch's reprisal of Doctor Strange in Avengers 5 underscores his pivotal role in the saga, unsurprising given his influential presence in past MCU films such as Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). As a protector and key figure among other Avengers, Doctor Strange's ability to connect across realities makes him crucial in combating threats on a massive scale comparable to Thanos.

Doctor Strange's potential allies in the forthcoming film

Doctor Strange's extensive network within the MCU could be crucial in reassembling the Avengers after Iron Man's death and Steve Rogers's retirement, albeit unofficially. There's buzz that Strange could enlist aid from a diverse lineup including Spider-Man, Thor, America Chavez, Sam Wilson, Smart Hulk, and Rhodey Rhodes. Additionally, Wong, Strange's closest ally, might also contact other heroes like She-Hulk, Shang-Chi, and Daredevil.

Doctor Strange's new mission revealed in post-credits scene

The post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed that Strange had grown a third eye due to his use of forbidden magic. This scene also introduced a new mission for Strange from Clea, a sorceress from the Dark Dimension. With Avengers 5 being Doctor Strange's next confirmed appearance, this multiversal adventure with Clea will likely be addressed sooner than expected.

'Avengers 5' plot is potentially shaped by multiverse incursions

The post-credits scene from Multiverse of Madness could serve as a starting point for Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars multiversal storyline. Depending on the outcome of Strange and Clea's venture into the Dark Dimension, the main conflict of the Avengers's next battles could be defined. This could involve learning about dangerous incursions in the MCU and how to prevent them, or it could lead to Strange assembling a new team of Avengers to stop an impending incursion.