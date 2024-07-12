In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Kill' has successfully wrapped up its first week, collecting ₹11 crore at the box office, despite stiff competition.

Action-packed film 'Kill' dominates box office

'Kill' wraps up first week with ₹11 crore collection

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:10 am Jul 12, 202411:10 am

What's the story The action-packed film Kill, featuring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, concluded its first week at the box office with a robust collection of ₹11 crore. Garnering favorable reviews since its release on June 7, the movie has been applauded for its compelling storyline and thrilling action sequences. The dynamic performances of the lead actors have also received high praise from both critics and audiences alike.

Steady performance

'Kill' holds steady despite competition

On its seventh day in theaters, Kill raked in ₹1.05 crore, adding to its impressive total. The film has managed to maintain a steady pace at the box office despite facing competition from other releases. This success can be attributed to the positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth promotion that have kept audiences coming back for more.

Actor's statement

Lakshya expresses gratitude for 'Kill's' success

In a statement to ANI, Lakshya expressed his gratitude for the film's success. "To all the people watching this film, thank you so much. Today is the sixth day of this film...this film is getting a lot of love. Keep this love alive. Keep supporting," he said. He further promised that if audiences continue to support Kill, they can expect a sequel in the future.