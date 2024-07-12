In short Simplifying... In short Sonakshi Sinha, known for her role in Heeramandi, is eager to take on more substantial roles in various film genres, moving away from her earlier glam roles.

She expressed her satisfaction in playing strong female characters and her unwillingness to return to minor parts in films.

Sonakshi craves 'big roles'; vows to move beyond 'two-songs...four scenes'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:09 am Jul 12, 202411:09 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who recently showcased her acting prowess in Netflix's Heeramandi, has expressed her intent to concentrate on "big, important roles" in future projects. Currently promoting her latest film Kakuda—a spoof horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar—Sinha, in an interview with Indian Express, shared her enthusiasm about stepping out of her comfort zone. Despite not being a fan of horror films, she found the humor in the script entertaining and praised Sarpotdar's understanding of the genre.

Career evolution

'Want to be that actor who can be cast anywhere...'

Sinha's recent role as Fareedan in Heeramandi earned critical acclaim and she is already preparing for the show's second season. "I am doing exactly the kind of work that I always wanted to do," she said, expressing, "I want to be an actor who filmmakers think 'I can put this girl in any genre.'" "Today I am open to doing any kind of film, small film, big film, action, romantic...I want to be that actor who can be cast anywhere."

Role transition

Sinha's shift from glam roles to strong female characters

Sinha, who began her career with Salman Khan's Dabangg in 2010, has been consciously choosing substantial roles over mainstream glamor roles. "It's been a while since I shifted gears from a particular kind of film that I was doing to playing very strong female characters on screen," she said. "And I really enjoy that. It really satisfies me...So I will follow that same direction and then it depends on what roles I get to play," she enthusiastically added.

Role commitment

'Never want to go back to...'

When asked about the potential impact of her role choices on her mainstream cinema career, Sinha responded positively. "I would like to do big roles, important roles, important roles. It is a good thing." She emphasized her commitment by stating that she doesn't want to return to minor parts in films. "Akira, where I was the hero, it was like tasting blood. I never want to go back to doing two songs and four scenes in a film."

Platform potential

'I am a big fan of OTT,' claimed Sinha

Sinha's last theatrical release, Double XL with Huma Qureshi, did not perform well at the box office. When asked about whether the OTT space provides a haven for storytelling and allows actors like her to showcase their talent, she responded, "With the OTT boom, a lot of avenues opened for a lot of people—everybody has work." "I have had only good experiences on these platforms and have received a lot of appreciation, so I am a big fan of it."

About the film

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about Sinha's 'Kakuda'

Fresh off her wedding with fellow actor Zaheer Khan on June 23, Sinha wasted no time returning to work. Reflecting on this, she remarked, "I just got married, guys. I don't know what I've done." Regarding Kakuda, the film which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies features Riteish Deshmukh, Sinha, and Saqib Saleem in lead roles. It premiered on ZEE5 on Friday (July 12).