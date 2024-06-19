In brief Simplifying... In brief Kartik Aaryan's mother, Tiwari, humorously roasted him on Kapil Sharma's show, even discussing his college days.

Meanwhile, Aaryan's latest film, 'Chandu Champion', portraying the story of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, is currently in theaters.

Kartik Aaryan and his mother will be seen on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Promo: Kartik Aaryan's mother roasts him on Kapil Sharma's show

What's the story The season finale of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, is set to feature Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and his mother, Mala Tiwari. The promotional video for the episode, released on Wednesday, highlights the playful rapport between the mother-son duo. In a candid moment from the promo, a nervous Aaryan is seen asking his mother to "Please say something positive (about me)." The episode will land on the streamer on Saturday.

Tiwari plays matchmaker for son on the show

Adding a humorous element to the episode, Tiwari is seen playing matchmaker for her son during one of the segments. The show's host, Kapil Sharma, adds to the fun by jokingly saying, "I am thinking if she (Tiwari) spies on her son so much, I wonder what she does to you (referring to Aaryan's father)." Tiwari is also seen shedding light on Aaryan's college days.

Watch the fun promo here

Aaryan's latest film 'Chandu Champion' in theaters now

Meanwhile, Aaryan is currently on the big screen with his latest film Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan and co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Khan, the film covers the inspiring story of a determined athlete who refuses to give up. In this movie, Aaryan portrays Chandu, a character based on Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' in a nutshell

The Great Indian Kapil Show has previously hosted a variety of guests, including rap industry stars like Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla, as well as notable figures such as Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ed Sheeran, Rajkummar Rao, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. With the announcement of Aaryan's episode being the season finale, fans are eagerly awaiting its premiere. The show has recently been renewed for a second season.