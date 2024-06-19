In brief Simplifying... In brief Rohit Saraf, set to join a franchise he admired as a child, dismisses comparisons to Shahid Kapoor, stating their career paths are distinct and he can't imitate Kapoor's choices.

In his upcoming film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', Saraf addresses potential criticisms about gender politics, explaining that while he may not agree with his character Raghav's actions, he followed the director's vision.

The film, directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, releases this Friday.

Rohit Saraf discusses comparisons with Shahid Kapoor

'Different paths': Rohit Saraf on comparison to Shahid Kapoor

By Isha Sharma 12:17 pm Jun 19, 202412:17 pm

What's the story Rohit Saraf, known for his role in the web series Mismatched, is awaiting the release of his film Ishq Vishk Rebound. The actor views this as a significant career move, acknowledging the responsibility that comes with headlining a movie of this nature. Despite the demanding role, Saraf stressed delivering his best in every scene and promotional shot. The film is a spiritual sequel to Ishq Vishk, which marked Shahid Kapoor's acting debut.

No imitation

Saraf dismisses comparisons with Kapoor's career

Talking to Mid-Day, ﻿Saraf expressed his enthusiasm about joining the franchise he admired as a child but dismissed any comparisons with Kapoor. He stated, "I can't operate from the place that I could have Shahid's destiny." "Shahid and my paths are different. It would be silly to take the pressure of imitating Shahid's career. He is someone I look up to as a dancer and actor. But I won't be able to imitate his choices because that won't be me."

Character controversy

Saraf addresses gender politics in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'

Saraf also addressed potential criticisms regarding gender politics in the original Ishq Vishk. He stated that while he may not agree with some of his character's actions, he had to adhere to the director's vision. "I cannot be Rohit; it's the character Raghav's actions. I was mindful of how it played out," he explained, adding that he adjusted his approach as per his director's guidance. The film is helmed by Nipun Dharmadhikari and releases on Friday.