In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Bad Newz', starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, has made a strong debut at the box office, earning around ₹8.30cr on its first day in India, making it Kaushal's biggest opener yet.

The film, which explores the unusual concept of heteropaternal superfecundation, has seen high occupancy rates in several cities and is expected to continue performing well over the weekend.

With a unique plot and strong performances, 'Bad Newz' is set to be a hit. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bad Newz' box office collection: Day 1

Box office: Vicky-Triptii-Ammy's 'Bad Newz' scores big on opening day

By Tanvi Gupta 11:47 am Jul 20, 202411:47 am

What's the story The Anand Tiwari-directed film Bad Newz had a robust opening day, raking in nearly ₹9cr across India, as reported by Sacnilk. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, and is co-produced by Tiwari, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra. Currently, Bad Newz is the only comedy genre film in theaters and is expected to attract a large family audience.

Regional performance

'Bad Newz' dominates box office across major cities

Early estimates suggest that the film earned approximately ₹8.30cr (nett) in India on its first day alone. The highest occupancy for Bad Newz was witnessed in Chennai with 54.50%, followed by Jaipur with 31.25% occupancy. Other cities like Bengaluru, Bhopal, NCR, and Mumbai also showed strong support with occupancies of 28%, 25.75%, 26%, and 20.75% respectively. Despite facing competition from Kalki 2898 AD﻿, Sarfira, and Kill, Bad Newz is expected to perform well over the weekend.

Box office record

'Bad Newz' marks Kaushal's biggest opener

Bad Newz has become Kaushal's biggest opener, surpassing his previous highest opening with the 2019 military drama Uri - The Surgical Strike, which earned ₹8.20cr on its first day. His last theatrical release, Sam Bahadur (2023), opened at ₹5.75cr. Given the current trend, the Tiwari directorial is expected to experience a significant increase on its second day, potentially achieving double-digit collections. This would bring the overall collection to approximately ₹20cr.

Plot twist

Film breaks away from traditional rom-com tropes

Bad Newz takes a unique turn from the usual romantic comedy narratives, delving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation—a rare phenomenon where a woman becomes pregnant by two different men simultaneously. The film also features Neha Dhupia in a significant role, with special cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. It is seen as a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.