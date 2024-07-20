In short Simplifying... In short Actor Fawad Khan, known for his roles in 'Khoobsurat' and 'Kapoor & Sons', has apologized to his Indian fans for his absence and promises exciting projects in 2025.

'Barzakh' actor Fawad Khan apologizes to Indian fans; here's why

What's the story Renowned Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, whose popularity reigns in both India and Pakistan, has expressed regret to his Indian fans for his extended absence from the screen. Last seen in a brief role in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Khan's return has been eagerly anticipated by fans. In a recent interview with PTI﻿, he thanked his patient fans saying, "I apologize for making them wait for so long." His new show, Barzakh, is available in India through ZEE5.

Industry changes

Khan discusses challenges of acting in social media age

Khan further said, "I have always been very thankful to fans who have waited for me. [My absence] was not in my hands." "Everything has its own time... You say that 'absence makes the heart grow fonder' but we also have another saying, 'aankh ojhal, pahaad ojhal' (out of sight, out of mind)." "To be able to hold on to your position of being a renowned actor has become more difficult, especially in the age of social media."

Upcoming work

Khan promises exciting projects in 2025

Khan has hinted at a promising year ahead for his fans. He stated, "I can only say that the coming time is going to be very interesting." "If you are waiting for my work, there is a lot that's going to come out next year... Hopefully, 2025 will have a lot more content coming from my end." ADHM aside, Khan's popularity in India stems from his roles in Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons.

On-Screen reunion

Khan reunites with Sanam Saeed in 'Barzakh'

In Barzakh, Khan has reunited with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star, Sanam Saeed. The duo's previous on-screen pairing was well-received by fans, making their reunion one of the major highlights of Barzakh. The show is described by IMDb as, "Family drama unfolds as a reclusive resort owner invites his estranged children to his third and final wedding, but the locals believe his bride-to-be is a long-dead woman." The first episode dropped on Friday.