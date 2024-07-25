'Deadpool & Wolverine' aims for ₹30cr India opening
The highly anticipated Marvel superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has made a significant impact at the box office. In just two days, its advance booking has surpassed ₹10.3 crore. The film, set to premiere on Friday, July 26, sold over two lakh tickets within two days of its presale release, setting a new record for Hollywood movies in India this year.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' poised for strong opening
Current trends suggest that Deadpool & Wolverine is set to start strong, with collections potentially surpassing the ₹30 crore mark. This could make it one of the highest-earning films of the year in India. To date, only five Hollywood movies have crossed this threshold on their opening day in India. The record holder remains Avengers: Endgame, which earned approximately ₹53.1 crore on its first day.
Star-studded cast and sequel status boost expectations
Deadpool & Wolverine, the 34th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), boasts a star-studded cast including Emma Corrin, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Matthew Macfadyen, Tyler Mane, Shioli Kutsuna, T.J. Miller, and Aaron Stanford. The film serves as a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). The advance business indicates that it is poised to take the Indian box office by storm.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' set to break opening day records
Four days before its release, Deadpool & Wolverine had already sold over 1 lakh tickets, recording a ₹5 crore gross for its opening day. The film is expected to cross the ₹30 crore gross mark on the first day of its release at the Indian box office. It may even surpass the opening day figure of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which collected ₹32.67 crore nett in India on its first day.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' projections for US market
The new Deadpool movie's domestic earnings are estimated to be between $160M-$170M, potentially making it the biggest R-rated opening of all time. This would surpass the original Deadpool's $132.4M. Globally, it stands at $340-360M off an offshore start of $180-190M. Advance ticket sales in US and Canada stood at $35M for Deadpool & Wolverine as of last Friday.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' set for worldwide release
The film is set to roll out in all international markets this week, starting with France, Germany, Italy, Korea, and Japan. It will then be released in Spain, Brazil, UK, Mexico, and Australia on Thursday. China will join the list of countries screening the film on Friday. This marks the first time a Deadpool movie is being released simultaneously in China along with the rest of the world.