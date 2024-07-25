'Bridgerton' Season 4: Unmasking 'Lady in Silver' from the books
It's officially confirmed: Season 4 of Bridgerton will center on Benedict Bridgerton's love story! Netflix, in collaboration with Shondaland, released the official trailer on Tuesday, sending fans into a frenzy. Benedict (portrayed by Luke Thompson) is known as the bohemian member of the Bridgerton family who has previously been reluctant to adhere to family traditions. This season promises a shift as Benedict is set to find his ideal partner at Lady Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball.
Benedict's love interest is to be revealed in Season 4
The storyline of the upcoming season will revolve around a masquerade ball hosted by Benedict's mother, Violet. At this event, Benedict becomes captivated by a mysterious "Lady in Silver." The production of the eight new episodes is led by Jess Brownell and is expected to begin soon in London. However, the exact start date remains undisclosed. Netflix announced on X/Tiwtter, stating, "It's official next season is Benedict season on #Bridgerton!!"
'Sophie Beckett your time is here!...'
Meanwhile, fans of the show, donning their Sherlock hats, appear to have already uncovered the "lady in silver" twist. A user commented, "I'm jumping out of my seat!! #Masqueradeball & #LadyInSilver Sophie Beckett your time is here!! (sic)." "We're waiting for you #SophieBeckett! (sic)," commented another. Per Variety, Benedict's romance will be inspired by the books. In An Offer From a Gentleman, he falls for a mysterious "lady in silver" who is revealed to be Sophie Beckett—a commoner.
Who is Sophie Beckett? What we know about her
Beckett is the illegitimate daughter of an Earl. One evening, she sneaks out to the Bridgertons' masquerade ball, where she dances with Benedict before disappearing at midnight. Benedict spends the years searching for the mysterious woman, determined to marry her. They eventually reunite, but Benedict is unaware that Beckett is the woman he has been longing for. As Beckett starts working for the Bridgertons, their relationship begins to develop, but complications arise due to Benedict's vow to the masked woman.
Earlier, the showrunner hinted that Benedict might be queer
Showrunner Brownell deviated from the book's order for the Netflix seasons, introducing Polin before the "Lady in Silver" storyline to delve into Benedict's pansexuality. "I knew that people out there had a feeling Benedict might be queer," Brownell explained to Variety. "And personally, it made sense to me. He's not just open-minded; he seems like the type of person who wouldn't be as concerned with gender—someone who might be more fluid and pansexual."