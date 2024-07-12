In short Simplifying... In short 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke is set to join the cast of Amazon's 'Criminal', playing a character named Mallory who's part of a heist crew.

'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke joins Amazon's 'Criminal'

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Jul 12, 202402:10 am

What's the story Emilia Clarke, best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones, has secured a lead role in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series adaptation of the Criminal graphic novels. The series, created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, is described as an "interlocking universe of crime stories." Clarke will portray Mallory, characterized as a "slick and daring armed robber, as quick with a gun as she is with her wits."

Character details

Clarke's character Mallory joins heist crew in 'Criminal'

In the series, Clarke's character Mallory is part of a heist crew alongside Ricky Lawless, played by Gus Halper. The two characters share a passionate Bonnie-and-Clyde-like affair. Mallory is depicted as a woman living on the edge, residing on the wrong side of the law, and harboring secrets that could potentially jeopardize her entire crew.

Ensemble cast

Star-studded cast announced for Amazon's 'Criminal'

Clarke joins an already-announced cast that includes Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins, John Hawkes, Adria Arjona, Logan Browning, Kadeem Hardison, Pat Healy, Taylor Sele, Aliyah Camacho, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier, and Dominic Burgess. This marks another high-profile role for Clarke who has received four Emmy Award nominations for her work in Game of Thrones. Her other TV credits include the Marvel Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

Production team

Ed Brubaker and Jordan Harper to co-showrun

Ed Brubaker will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer on Criminal alongside Jordan Harper. Sean Phillips, Sarah Carbiener, and Philipp Barnett also hold executive producer roles. The first four episodes of the series will be directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios are listed as executive producers for the series. The release date is yet to be announced.