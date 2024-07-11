In short Simplifying... In short The Ambani-Merchant wedding in Mumbai has led to a surge in hotel prices and full bookings at luxury hotels like ITC, The Lalit, and Taj.

The extravagant event, featuring a performance by Justin Bieber and guests like the Kardashians, Mike Tyson, and global business leaders, has a specific dress code for each day of the three-day celebration.

The wedding festivities, starting with a traditional Gujarati mameru ceremony, will conclude with a chic Indian fusion reception.

Mumbai employees work remotely for wedding

Mumbai's BKC employees work remotely amid Ambani-Merchant wedding

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:37 pm Jul 11, 202406:37 pm

What's the story In anticipation of the grand wedding between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, employees at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) have been instructed to work remotely until July 15. The decision was made to prevent inconvenience caused by traffic diversions and restrictions on general vehicles' entry in the vicinity of BKC during the wedding festivities. The couple is slated to tie the knot on Friday at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, with celebrations wrapping up on Sunday.

Hotel surge

Wedding festivities boost hotel occupancy and prices

The Ambani-Merchant wedding, attracting global achievers, has triggered a rise in hotel prices and occupancy across Mumbai. Luxury hotels including ITC, The Lalit, and Taj have reported full bookings by the Ambanis for guests and family members. Some BKC luxury hotels are charging up to ₹1 lakh per day for rooms. Trident and Oberoi hotels reportedly have no vacancies from July 10 to July 14.

Wedding details

Pre-wedding festivities and star-studded guest list

The pre-wedding festivities began with a mameru ceremony on July 3, a tradition common in Gujarati weddings. The sangeet ceremony on July 7 featured a performance by international pop star Justin Bieber. The wedding celebrations will conclude with a reception on Sunday. Celebrities and global business leaders like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, boxer Mike Tyson, HSBC Holdings plc Chairman Mark Tucker, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Chairman Jay Lee, former UK leaders Boris Johnson and Tony Blair are among the guests.

Attire guidelines

Dress code details for three-day wedding celebration

The three-day wedding celebration has a specific dress code for each day. On July 12, guests will be seen in Indian traditional attire. For the Shubh Aashirwaad or Divine Blessings function on July 13, the dress code is Indian Formal. The Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14 will see guests in Indian Chic attire, a fusion of traditional Indian elements with contemporary fashion.