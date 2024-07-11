In short Simplifying... In short Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have arrived in Mumbai for the star-studded Ambani-Merchant wedding, set to feature global celebrities like the Kardashians, artist Jeff Koons, and several political figures.

The pre-wedding festivities have already seen performances from big names like Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber.

The grand event, taking place at the Jio World Centre, will continue with traditional ceremonies over the weekend.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai for Ambani-Merchant wedding

What's the story Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and pop singer Nick Jonas have landed in Mumbai to attend the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple was spotted at Mumbai's private airport on Thursday, warmly greeting the paparazzi. They are slated to attend the wedding ceremony scheduled for Friday.

Airport appearance

Their toddler daughter Malti wasn't seen though

Chopra and Jonas made a fashionable entrance at the airport, as seen in videos posted by paparazzi on Instagram. The couple posed for photos, with Chopra waving and smiling at photographers. She was dressed in comfortable striped attire while Jonas opted for a casual look. Their daughter Malti, however, was not spotted at the airport.

Star-studded guestlist

Ambani-Merchant wedding attracts global celebrities and politicians

The Ambani-Merchant wedding is expected to be a grand event with guests from around the world. According to Economic Times, attendees will include Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, and several former prime ministers and secretaries of state. The ceremony is set for Friday at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Centre.

Pre-wedding celebrations

Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding festivities drew star performances

The couple's pre-wedding festivities have been marked by celebrity performances and glamor. A ceremony in Jamnagar saw appearances from Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan with a performance by Rihanna. Another pre-wedding bash on a luxury cruise featured Katy Perry. The recent sangeet in Mumbai was highlighted by a performance from Justin Bieber. The wedding ceremony, termed the Shubh Vivah, will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad and Mangal Utsav over the weekend.