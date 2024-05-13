Next Article

BAFTA TV Awards 2024: 'Top Boy,' 'Happy Valley' emerge victorious

What's the story The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards, held on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London, celebrated the best in British television over the past year. The major winners of the night were Top Boy and Happy Valley. However, despite its eight nominations, Netflix's The Crown did not secure any wins. In a surprising turn of events, an underrated French series Class Act outshone popular shows like Succession, Beef, and The Bear in the international category. Here's the roundup of winners.

Acting accolades

Jasmine Jobson, Timothy Spall clinched Best Supporting, Leading Actor awards

The acting awards at this year's ceremony saw Jasmine Jobson and Timothy Spall clinching the Supporting Actor and Leading Actor categories, respectively. Jobson was recognized for her role in Top Boy, while Spall was honored for his performance in The Sixth Commandment. Sarah Lancashire won Leading Actor for her role in Happy Valley, and Matthew MacFadyen secured the Supporting Actor award for his work in Succession.

Series and comedy

Best Drama Series was awarded to 'Top Boy'

Top Boy was named Best Drama Series at the 2024 event, while Class Act took home the award for Best International Series. The Sixth Commandment won the award for Best Limited Drama. In the comedy category, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Mawaan Rizwan won Female and Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for their roles in Black Ops and Juice, respectively. The award for Best Scripted Comedy went to Such Brave Girls.

Entertainment and factual

These series won big in entertainment and factual categories

The BAFTA for Best Entertainment Program was awarded to Strictly Come Dancing, while Late Night Lycett won Comedy Entertainment Program, with Joe Lycett also winning the award for Entertainment Performance. The award for Factual Entertainment went to Celebrity Race Across The World. Meanwhile, Lockerbie was named Best Factual Series in the factual category, and Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family won Single Documentary.

Reality and live events

Who won in Reality, Specialist Factual, and Live Events?

Netflix's SquidGame﻿: The Challenge triumphed in the Reality category at the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards. White Nanny, Black Child was named Best Specialist Factual. The Eurovision Song Contest won the award for Live Event. In the Short Film category, Mobility took home the award. Meanwhile, Cheltenham Festival Day One was awarded Best Sport, and Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War secured the win for News Coverage.

Daytime and soap

Daytime, soap, and current affairs categories: A look

The ceremony also recognized Scam Interceptors in the Daytime category, while Casualty was named Best Soap. In the realm of current affairs, The Shamima Begum Story took home the award for Best Current Affairs. The P&O Cruises Memorable Moment award was given to Happy Valley for Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown, marking a significant moment in British television over the past year.