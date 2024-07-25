In short Simplifying... In short Dhanush's 50th film, 'Raayan', is a must-watch action thriller where he seeks revenge in the world of organized crime.

The film features a star-studded cast, including SJ Suryah as the antagonist, and is rated 'A' for its intense action sequences.

The soundtrack, scored by the renowned Rahman, adds another layer of excitement to the film. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dhanush's 50th film 'Raayan' will be released theatrically on Friday (July 26)

Reasons why Dhanush's 50th milestone film 'Raayan' is unmissable!

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jul 25, 202402:10 am

What's the story The highly-anticipated film Raayan, featuring renowned actor Dhanush, is slated for a global release on Friday (July 26). This movie marks a significant milestone in Dhanush's career as it is his 50th film and his second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa Paandi. The film also features music maestro AR Rahman as the music director. Here, we list reasons why Dhanush's 50th film is a must-see in cinemas.

#1

Dhanush explores a new genre in 'Raayan'

Known for his dynamic acting skills, Dhanush has chosen an action subject for Raayan—a genre he hasn't explored much before. This decision to direct and act in an action film has raised expectations. The fact that this is his second release in 2024 after Captain Miller has further heightened anticipation. To note, Raayan tells the story of a young man who embarks on a mission to avenge his family's death by navigating the dangerous world of an organized crime syndicate.

#2

SJ Suryah to play the antagonist in the upcoming film

Adding to the allure of Raayan is actor SJ Suryah, known for his captivating performances. In the movie, Suryah will be playing an antagonist—a role he has excelled in previously. The film also features a star-studded cast including Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali, Dushara Vijayan, Prakash Raj, and Saravanan among others. The trailer suggests that each character will have a significant role, and there might be surprise guest appearances.

#3

'Raayan' certified 'A' for ruthless action sequences

Action film enthusiasts have another reason to look forward to Raayan. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the film an 'A' certification due to its ruthless action sequences. This is Dhanush's second film after Vada Chennai (2018) to receive such a rating. Additionally, the film draws a parallel connection with the Raavana character from Ramayana, adding an element of intrigue.

#4

Rahman reunites with Dhanush for 'Raayan' soundtrack

Even if you are not an action lover, but a music enthusiast, you can expect a treat as the acclaimed composer Rahman has scored the music for Raayan. This marks a reunion between Rahman and Dhanush, following their successful collaboration on Maryan in 2013. The film's songs have already made an impact on musical platforms, and Rahman's background score is expected to enhance the film's action sequences.