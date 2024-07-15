In short Simplifying... In short Saif Ali Khan's holiday has caused a delay in the filming of the 'Oppam' remake, leading to director Priyadarshan's frustration.

The director now has to decide whether to continue with the remake until November or postpone it to focus on his other film with Kumar, a horror fantasy backed by Ektaa Kapoor.

The 'Oppam' remake, a thrilling edge-of-the-seat drama, features Khan as a visually challenged person.

Saif Ali Khan's holiday delays film shoot with Priyadarshan

Saif Ali Khan's vacation delays film, angers director Priyadarshan

By Isha Sharma 10:21 am Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Actor Saif Ali Khan's international holiday with his family has reportedly delayed the filming of an untitled movie, pushing the schedule back by a month, reported Mid-Day. The film, an adaptation of director Priyadarshan's Malayalam hit Oppam (2016), was initially set to begin pre-production in July and filming in August. This delay could potentially impact Priyadarshan's much-awaited next project with his frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar, slated to start in December.

Priyadarshan may need to reschedule his calendar now

Per Mid-Day, the Garam Masala director can either shoot the Oppam remake till November, then prioritize Kumar's film as scheduled, and then revisit his collaboration with Ali Khan. The other option the veteran filmmaker has is to postpone the remake and only come back to it after he finishes his film with Kumar. The Kumar-Priyadarshan collaboration is backed by Ektaa Kapoor and is a "horror fantasy with humor," rooted in magic.

'Oppam'

Know more about the 'Oppam' remake

Earlier, a Pinkvilla report stated that the director will construct an "edge-of-the-seat" thriller with Khan in the lead. The script for this prospective project has already been written, with Khan playing the role of a visually challenged person. "It's all about getting the star cast and production house in place," shared the industry source. The original, starring Mohanlal, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Aha.