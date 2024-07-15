In short Simplifying... In short Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, adored by fans at a recent wedding, were seen doting on Isha Ambani's daughter, sparking excitement for their own impending parenthood.

Padukone, in her third trimester, stunned in a luxurious maroon and gold outfit, while Singh looked sharp in all-black.

'Aww-dorable' alert! Deepika-Ranveer can't get enough of Isha Ambani's daughter

By Tanvi Gupta 10:11 am Jul 15, 202410:11 am

What's the story Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are nearing their due date, with just two months to go before they welcome their first child. The actor couple turned heads at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on Friday—looking radiant in their traditional attire. A particularly heartwarming moment captured the soon-to-be parents interacting with Isha Ambani, the groom's sister, and her adorable daughter, Aadiya, melting the hearts of fans.

Padukone, Singh shared a tender moment with Aadiya

A photo from the event showing Padukone and Singh interacting with Isha's daughter went crazy viral on social media. Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one user stating, "In two months they will have their own munchkin to hold." Another added, "They will have their little millionaire and trillionaire soon." The couple's appearance at the wedding was widely appreciated by fans and attendees alike.

Take a look at the picture here

Padukone's fashion at Ambani-Merchant wedding

Padukone, who is currently in her third trimester, was seen in a maroon and gold Indian outfit by Torani, accessorized with a choker and matching earrings. Costing a staggering ₹1,45,500, Padukone perfectly embodied her signature style of luxury and grandeur. Singh, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-black ensemble and was part of 'Anant's Squad' who entertained guests at the groom's baaraat.

Padukone and Singh's upcoming projects: A look

On the work front, Padukone recently appeared on screen as SUM-80, aka Sumathi—a pregnant lab subject of Project K and the prophesied mother of Kalki in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Her next role will be in Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated Singham 3 as Shakti Shetty. She will be part of a star-studded cast, including her husband Singh, who will reprise his role as Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao—Shakti's husband. The film is set to be released on Diwali.