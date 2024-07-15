In short Simplifying... In short Despite Mahesh Bhatt's warning that Emraan Hashmi's career would end if he played a certain character, Hashmi went ahead with the role.

Bhatt later admitted his misjudgment when the film, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, became a massive success, proving that the role was more entertaining than dark as he had initially thought.

Emraan Hashmi recalls Mahesh Bhatt's advice during 'OUATIM'

Why Mahesh Bhatt told Emraan 'your career will be over'

By Isha Sharma 10:06 am Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently disclosed that his uncle, renowned director Mahesh Bhatt, had cautioned him against portraying a character inspired by Dawood Ibrahim in the film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. The film is recognized as a significant turning point in Hashmi's career. Despite Bhatt's initial apprehension about the notorious real-life figure and its potential impact on Hashmi's career, the actor decided to accept the role.

Serious warnings

'Your career will be over'

In an interview with The Lallantop, Hashmi revealed that Bhatt had serious reservations about his choice of role. Bhatt was quoted as saying, "If you play this character, your career will be over." "He warned me, 'While some characters with gray shades are able to redeem themselves, this character will change people's perception of you overnight." Despite these warnings, the Jannat actor went with the movie.

Change of heart

Bhatt admitted misjudgment following film's success

Following the release and subsequent success of Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bhatt conceded that his initial assessment was incorrect. Hashmi shared, "When the film released and became a massive success, he called [director Milan Luthria] and said, 'I am sorry. I was wrong.'" Bhatt acknowledged that the film was entertaining rather than dark, contrary to his initial thoughts. It also starred Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut.