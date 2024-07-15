'Minions 3' confirmed for 2027 release

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am Jul 15, 202402:00 am

What's the story The much-awaited sequel to the Despicable Me franchise, Minions 3, has been officially confirmed and is slated for a theatrical release on June 30, 2027. This follows the successful release of Despicable Me 4 on July 3. The franchise has maintained a pattern of alternating between mainline Despicable Me films and Minions spinoffs since the subseries' inception in 2015. From the cast, and crew to the plot, here's all about the upcoming Hollywood film.

Cast & crew

Potential return of key figures in 'Minions 3'

Brian Lynch, the writer of the first Minions movie, will pen the upcoming installment. Franchise veteran Pierre Coffin is set to direct Minions 3. While the plot details remain under wraps, there are speculations about the return of some key characters. Steve Carell could reprise his role as young Gru, with Coffin voicing the Minions. Alan Arkin's Wild Knuckles might also make a comeback. Other potential returnees include Will Arnett and Steve Coogan.

Plot

'Minions 3' could tie directly to the original 'Despicable Me'

The storyline for Minions 3 could feature another exciting adventure with Gru and Wild Knuckles or potentially connect the prequel series directly to the original Despicable Me movies. In the mid-credits scene of Minions: The Rise of Gru, an airship shown by Dr. Nefario resembles one appearing later in the timeline. This suggests that Minions 3 might take place closer to the events of 2010's Despicable Me.

Success

'Minions' franchise achieves $5B box office milestone

Since its inception in 2010, the franchise has grown significantly, with the Minions series becoming a pop culture phenomenon and amassing a staggering $5B in total box office revenue. The latest film, Despicable Me 4, has surpassed a whopping $250M at the global box office. This success has sparked discussions for another Despicable Me movie, with co-director Chris Renaud indicating a positive potential update.

Expansion

Illumination is committed to expanding the beloved animated universe

The announcement of Minions 3 highlights Illumination's dedication to growing this cherished animated universe. The film will be produced by Illumination's founder and CEO, Chris Meledandri, and Bill Ryan, the executive producer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In the meantime, you can revisit the franchise movies in chronological order—Minions (2015) and Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022), Despicable Me (2010), Despicable Me 2 (2013), Despicable Me 3 (2017), and Despicable Me 4.