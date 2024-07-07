In brief Simplifying... In brief David Duchovny, in his new film "Bucky F*cking Dent," uses humor to address aging and mortality through a locker room scene involving nudity.

Duchovny, who wrote the scene, believes humor helps us confront life's inevitable realities.

By Isha Sharma 04:38 pm Jul 07, 202404:38 pm

What's the story David Duchovny, the 63-year-old Hollywood actor, has written, directed, and starred in his latest movie Reverse the Curse. In this film, Duchovny plays an ailing Red Sox (baseball team) fan whose health worsens each time his favorite team loses. To lift his spirits, his adult son creates a fictitious winning streak. A locker room scene featuring Duchovny and co-star Logan Marshall-Green has particularly caught the audience's attention.

In the scene, Duchovny's character, while changing in a locker room, humorously discusses aging with his son in a locker room. Duchovny's character asks his son, "Are you uptight naked in front of your father?" Then, after seeing his son's naked bottom half, he says, "That's a perfectly respectable prick you've got there, son." Duchovny, while talking to Salon, has now explained why he wrote the scene.

The actor said, "You can look at horrific things with a sense of humor, and the humor comes from the fact that it's going to happen to all of us, it's not like some people age and some people don't, some people die and some people don't." "If I've got [my character] showing his naked body to his son and saying, 'It looks like a dead sparrow where my c*ck should be,' I find that funny."

Reverse the Curse was originally penned as a screenplay by Duchovny over 10 years ago, but it wasn't produced at that time. Instead, he published it as a novel titled Bucky F*cking Dent in 2016. The story finally made its way to the big screen in 2023 and premiered at the Tribeca Festival under its original novel title. The film was finally released by Vertical in June and received positive reviews.