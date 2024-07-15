'For All Mankind' Season 5 may premiere next year

What's the story The critically acclaimed Apple TV+ original series, For All Mankind, is set to return with its fifth season. The show, developed by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, presents an alternate reality where the Soviet Union beat the US to the moon in the 1960s. The announcement of Season 5 was made in April following the success of its fourth installment. From cast to plot, here's everything about the upcoming chapter, speculated to premiere in late 2025.

Season 5 will see changes in the cast due to the show's narrative moving forward in time. This makes the return of characters like Ed Baldwin, portrayed by Joel Kinnaman, Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt), and Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall), less likely. However, younger members such as Kelly Baldwin (Cynthy Wu), Samantha (Tyner Rushing), and Miles (Toby Kebbell), are expected to reprise their roles. A new major cast member is Mireille Enos from The Killing, who will be playing Celia Boyd.

The upcoming installment will be set in 2012—following a time jump after the dramatic finale of Season 4. The storyline is expected to introduce new conflicts as the new faces of the settlements vie for control, potentially leading to a power struggle. The season could also explore the clash between private enterprise and public interest as a settlement on Mars continues to grow. With Celia joining the Peacekeeper Security Force, viewers can expect a mix of hopeful optimism and challenges.

The future of For All Mankind beyond Season 5 remains uncertain, but the creators have hinted at plans for Seasons 6 and 7. In addition to the fifth chapter, a spinoff series titled Star City was announced in April and is currently in development. Despite the uncertainty, the longevity of For All Mankind, one of Apple TV+'s longest-running original programs, continues to captivate audiences and critics alike.