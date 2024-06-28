In brief Simplifying... In brief Netflix's 'One Piece' Season 2 is set to introduce new characters like Vivi, Robin, and Tony Tony Chopper, while also welcoming back familiar faces from Season 1.

The cast includes Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, and David Dastmalchian and Daniel Lasker as Mr. 3 and Mr. 9.

The series continues to captivate with its unique blend of adventure and fantasy, based on Eiichiro Oda's popular manga. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'One Piece' Season 2 has been confirmed

Netflix's 'One Piece' Season 2: New and returning characters

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Jun 28, 202404:10 am

What's the story Netflix's popular live-action series, One Piece, which premiered in August 2023, is set to return for a second season. The new season, slated for 2025, will feature a blend of fresh faces and familiar characters from the One Piece universe. The list of confirmed cast members for the upcoming season includes both new characters like Nefertari Vivi, Nico Robin, and Smoker, among others, and returning favorites such as Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, and more.

Casting updates

Character profiles and casting details for 'One Piece' Season 2

Among the new characters, Vivi, the princess of Arabasta Kingdom, is yet to be cast with Netflix seeking an actor aged between 17-20. Robin, another new character known as 'Devil Child,' requires an actor aged 20-39. Smoker, who made a cameo in season one, will return with Netflix looking for an actor aged between 25 and 35. Tashigi's role is open for actors aged 20-29.

Confirmed cast

More casting announcements for 'One Piece' live-action Season 2

Jazzara Jaslyn has been confirmed to play the role of antagonist Miss Valentine, who possesses the ability to alter her weight at will. The character of Crocus, an elderly man with medical expertise, is open for casting with the streamer seeking an actor aged 65-79. American actor Camrus Johnson will portray Mr. 5, while David Dastmalchian and Daniel Lasker have been cast as Mr. 3 and Mr. 9, respectively, from Baroque Works.

New characters

Unique characters to debut in 'One Piece' Season 2

The upcoming season will introduce unique characters from the One Piece universe. Tony Tony Chopper, a reindeer with the ability to transform into a human, will be featured as Luffy's crew doctor. Other new characters include Mr. 5, a Bomb-Bomb fruit user and main antagonist of Whisky Peak Arc. They will make the ensemble even bigger and more meatier.

Returning cast

Returning characters and cast for 'One Piece' Season 2

The second season will also see the return of beloved characters from the first season. These include Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Monkey D. Garp, Koby, Helmeppo, Buggy The Clown, Red Hair Shanks, and Alvida. The series continues to break the mold of live-action adaptations by retaining its original cast members for a consistent narrative experience.

Season 1

Meanwhile, revisit Season 1

IMDb describes the show as, "In a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as One Piece." Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar, among others. The show is based on Eiichiro Oda's namesake manga series. Season 1 has eight episodes.