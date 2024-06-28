In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming series 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper', featuring Manav Kaul, has set its release date.

The show, produced by Ram Sampath and directed by Amrit Raj, explores themes of survival and ethics through the transformation of its protagonist, Tribhuvan.

The show, produced by Ram Sampath and directed by Amrit Raj, explores themes of survival and ethics through the transformation of its protagonist, Tribhuvan.

With a diverse ensemble cast and Netflix's global reach, the showrunner, Puneet Krishna, is excited for the world to experience this blend of humor and desi drama.

Manav Kaul's 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' set to stream on July 18 on Netflix

By Isha Sharma 02:27 pm Jun 28, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Netflix is set to launch a new series, Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, on July 18. The streamer announced the show through a poster on Friday. The show promises a unique blend of humor, action, and suspense revolving around an ordinary man's chaotic journey as he becomes the target of a dangerous gang. The series is filled with surprising side gigs, goons, guns, and gore intertwined with themes of love, family, and money. The show is headlined by Manav Kaul.

Showrunner Puneet Krishna expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming series. He said, "Tribhuvan Mishra's transformation, driven by desperation and the need to survive, gave us a rich canvas to play with themes of ethics, survival, and those tricky unintended consequences. Writing this series was all about striking the perfect balance between humor and the serious choices he has to make." "I can't wait for everyone to meet Tribhuvan and his crazy world."

The ensemble cast includes Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik, and Ashok Pathak. Krishna said about the ensemble, "Our amazing ensemble cast really brought all the characters to life, adding so much depth and authenticity." "And with Netflix's audience in 190 countries, it's awesome to think our mix of humor and desi drama will reach so many people worldwide." It is produced by Ram Sampath and directed by Amrit Raj.