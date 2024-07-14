Emraan Hashmi opens up about a dubbing disagreement that occurred during debut project

'I fought': Emraan Hashmi recounts dubbing dispute during 'Footpath' production

By Tanvi Gupta 05:41 pm Jul 14, 202405:41 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently disclosed in an interview a disagreement he had during the dubbing process of his debut film, Footpath. He was asked to mimic the voice of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, a request he resisted. "I fought during the dub because...firstly dubbing is not easy. It was my first film, so there was performance anxiety. From behind the AD told me to mimic Mr. Bachchan, they were expecting me to talk in a baritone," Hashmi said.

Identity assertion

'I have my own identity...'

Hashmi further elaborated on his refusal to mimic Bachchan, emphasizing his desire to maintain his own identity. "That time I said that I have my own identity, I don't want to come across as someone else," he stated. "These kinds of things happen in the industry, so yes we argued. Eventually, Vikram Bhatt dubbed for it. There was also a time constraint in that movie."

Career setback

Hashmi recalled being replaced in film prior to 'Footpath'

Hashmi also recounted an incident before the 2003 film, where he was replaced in a film at the suggestion of actor Ameesha Patel. "I was in the running for Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar, which initially starred Govinda and Ameesha Patel...but then Ameesha said that I wouldn't fit the part," he revealed. "I felt very bad that time. But now I understand why she said so. I signed Footpath 6 months after that," he shared.