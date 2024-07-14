There were several crossovers at Anant-Radhika's wedding

Aishwarya Rai-Kim Kardashian, John Cena-SRK: Unexpected crossovers at Anant-Radhika's wedding

What's the story Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding took place in Mumbai on Friday and was followed by a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony (divine blessings) on Saturday. Dubbed the "wedding of the year," it was attended by the who's of Bollywood, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, among others. Also gracing the occasion were Hollywood stars such as John Cena and Kim Kardashian. The wedding ceremonies became the mecca of multiple crossovers! Let's take a quick look.

Kardashian met 'Queen' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

On Sunday, Kardashian shared a photo with former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the Saturday festivities. This is a crossover that people didn't see coming at all! Kardashian shared the photo with the caption, "Queen @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb." An X user commented, "Wow! Even Kim knows what a queen ARB is! This is sure to go viral among American audiences." Bigg Boss 16 participant Abdu Rozik and Singh also met her.

Cena's photo with SRK broke the internet!

Another major highlight of the event was Cena's photo with SRK, whom he has admired for a very long time and spoken about multiple times. Cena wrote, "A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality." "An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting [SRK] and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life."

Ever thought Boris Johnson will dance with AP Dhillon?

Another video that took everyone by surprise featured former UK PM Boris Johnson shaking a leg with singer AP Dhillon. Johnson's young kids also partook in the festivities with full vigor. Reacting to this, Instagram users noted, "What alternate universe are we living in?" and "This was never on my 2024 celebrity link-up Bingo card."