Mumbai grapples with severe waterlogging

'Don't leave home...': CM Shinde's appeal amid Mumbai rains

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:47 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story As heavy overnight rain caused significant disruption in Mumbai, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary. He also instructed the Police Commissioner to keep people away from the beaches. On Monday—between 1:00am and 7:00am—Mumbai received 300 mm of rainfall, leading to waterlogged streets and flight and train disruptions. Intermittent showers continued for most of the day. Consequently, CM Shinde chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation on the ground.

Chief Minister outlines measures to manage rainfall aftermath

Shinde, speaking to reporters, detailed the efforts of civic and rescue teams. He mentioned that railway tracks were submerged in several areas, prompting the Railways, National Disaster Response Force, and civic officials to pump out large amounts of water. As a result, train services have resumed. "461 motor pumps of...municipal corporation and 200 pumps of...Railways are running. I have been in touch with all the departments...Central and Harbour rail line services have started," he said.

Mumbai under orange alert, social media flooded with updates

The CM stated that civic officials have been deployed in waterlogged areas, schools have been closed, and all agencies are on high alert to prevent any incidents. He added that Mumbai's micro-tunneling system is aiding in water drainage. The city experienced heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and the Konkan Belt. Orange alert signifies the need to stay prepared amid heavy rain forecast.

Flight movement disrupted

The incessant showers over the last 24 hours have disrupted air travel in Mumbai. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA) reported that 27 flights were diverted due to heavy rains and low visibility on Monday. The CSIA has advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. Separately, many airlines are offering options for alternate flights or full refunds to accommodate affected passengers.

Severe waterlogging in Mumbai after overnight rains

Monsoon rains trigger floods in northeast India, Nepal

The torrential monsoon rains have not only affected Mumbai but also triggered floods and landslides in India's north and east, as well as in neighboring Nepal, where at least 11 people were killed. According to reports, over two million people have been affected by rivers flooding in northeastern Assam, where six rare one-horned rhinoceros drowned in the Kaziranga National Park. State authorities reported that 66 people in the northeastern state have died in floods and rain-related incidents since May.