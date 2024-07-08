In brief Simplifying... In brief In a series of recent counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces neutralized six terrorists, dealing a significant blow to the group Hizbul-Mujahideen.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan-based operative linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba has been identified as the instigator behind the surge in terror activities in the region.

Amidst these developments, the region has witnessed a spate of terror attacks, including one on a bus carrying pilgrims that resulted in nine deaths.

Terrorists target army vehicles in J&K

J&K: Terrorists attack army vehicles; second attack in two days

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:38 pm Jul 08, 202405:38 pm

What's the story In the second attack within two days, terrorists targeted army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, bordering Punjab's Pathankot. An encounter is currently underway and reinforcements have been dispatched to the location, reports said. This incident follows on the heels of another attack just 24 hours ago, where six terrorists were neutralized across two separate encounters in J&K's Kulgam district.

Encounter recap

Attack in Modergam village

The first encounter occurred in Modergam village, where security forces launched a search operation based on intelligence about terrorist presence. This operation escalated into a full-scale assault on a house where terrorists were hiding. By late Saturday night, the house was destroyed and bodies of two terrorists were recovered. Simultaneously, another gunfight took place in Kulgam's Frisal area, resulting in four more terrorist casualties and one soldier killed.

Official statements

Officials' statements on recent counter-terrorism operations

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), RR Swain, hailed the neutralization of a significant number of terrorists as a major achievement, saying "Undoubtedly, this is a big milestone in the efforts toward strengthening the security environment." Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan, Commander 1 seconds RR, also noted that these operations dealt a significant blow to the terrorist group Hizbul-Mujahideen.

Terror link

Pakistan-based operative linked to spike in J&K terror activities

Security agency sources have identified a Pakistan-based operative of the Resistance Front, a unit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, as being behind the recent surge in terror activities in J&K. The operative, Saifullah Sajid Jatt from Shangamanga village in Kasur district of Pakistan's Punjab, has been labeled a "hardcore terrorist" by the National Investigation Agency. A bounty of ₹10 lakh has been placed on his head.

Recent incidents

Recent terror attacks in J&K

J&K has experienced a series of terror attacks in recent months. Last month, terrorists targeted a bus carrying pilgrims, which ultimately fell into a gorge in Reasi district and resulted in nine deaths. Days later, two armed terrorists attacked a village, leading to a gunfight with security forces that resulted in the death of a CRPF personnel.