'Retest last option, must probe paper leak...': SC on NEET

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:57 pm Jul 08, 202403:57 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Monday heard a clutch of 38 pleas linked to the row over NEET-UG 2024 exam. During the hearing, the apex court delayed the calls for a re-test of the NEET-UG exam. Although the court recognized that questions had been leaked on social media applications—like Telegram and WhatsApp—at least 24 hours before the May 5 exam, it noted the uncertainty about the extent of the leak.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The May 5 examination by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for MBBS, BDS, and related undergraduate courses across India has faced allegations of question paper leaks and inflated marking. These allegations have ignited a political row and led to weeks of student protests. The controversy escalated when the results, declared on June 4, revealed that 67 candidates achieved perfect scores of 720, with some from the same examination center. Notably, the Centre has replaced the NTA head amid the row.

During hearing

SC reject re-test demands citing 'honest students'

During the hearing, a bench led by CJI Chandrachud said that ordering a re-test without knowing the number of cheaters would unfairly impact the many honest students. Earlier, both the Centre and the NTA had defended their stance before the court, arguing that cancelling the exam would be "counterproductive" and "seriously jeopardize" lakhs of honest candidates without any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.

Statement

Sanctity of exam compromised: CJI

The court stated that specific circumstances, such as a short time lag between the leak and the actual exam, would argue against ordering a re-test. "If students were asked to memorise (the leaked questions) on the morning of the exam then the leak might not have been so widespread." "One thing is clear...questions were leaked. The sanctity of the exam has been compromised. Now we have to establish the extent of the leak," the CJI said.

SC pulls up Centre

SC hits out at government for being in 'denial'

The court said a re-test could only be ordered if there was adequate time between the leak and the exam—though it didn't specify the exact duration. "If time lag was too long then there needs to be a re-test...or, if we can't identify candidates who are guilty of wrongdoing, then...[retest]," it said. The court also criticized the government for being in "denial" and urged it to be "ruthless" in handling those involved in the case.