Heavy rains disrupt air travel in Mumbai

Mumbai rains: 27 flights diverted; CM chairs high-level meeting

What's the story The incessant showers over the last 24 hours have disrupted air travel in Mumbai. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA) reported that 27 flights were diverted due to heavy rains and low visibility on Monday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, stating that parts of Mumbai could receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well. Separately, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a review meeting to assess the situation on the ground.

Mumbai airport advises passengers to check flight status

Due to heavy rains, Mumbai airport has advised passengers to check their flight status. "In light of the inclement weather and forecast of heavy to very heavy rains, #MumbaiAirport advises all passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines and leave for the airport a little earlier," CSIA posted on X. Many airlines are offering options for alternate flights or full refunds to accommodate affected passengers.

Airlines issue advisories amid weather disruptions

Airlines too have issued advisories for passengers. IndiGo released a statement saying, "#6ETravelAdvisory: Flights to/from #Mumbai are impacted due to heavy rains. To opt for an alternate flight or claim a full refund, feel free to reach out to our on-ground team for any immediate assistance." Air India, Vistara and SpiceJet also issued advisories and directions to avail full refund or reschedule flight.

CM Shinde chairs high-level meeting

As heavy rains continue to batter Mumbai, CM Shinde chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation and urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel. He directed all emergency agencies to remain on high alert. According to reports, CM Shinde reviewed the rain situation by chairing a meeting at Mantralaya and visiting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) control room.

SDRF, NDRF, BMC on alert: CM

Addressing a press conference, CM Shinde said that the traffic has resumed on all roads and the senior BMC officials are present at all waterlogging-prone spots in the city. "The State Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force, and BMC are on alert. Traffic is running on Eastern and Western highways and all railway lines. NDRF teams have reached all three coastal districts in the state. Army, Navy and Air Force are also on alert," he added.

