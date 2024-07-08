In brief Simplifying... In brief The Supreme Court of India has urged the central government to discuss and formulate a policy on menstrual leave, stating it's a decision for the central and state governments.

Currently, only Bihar and Kerala offer menstrual leave for women.

However, the court expressed concerns that mandatory paid menstrual leave could discourage employers from hiring women. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Supreme Court directs government on menstrual leave

'May discourage employers…': SC quashes plea for menstrual leave policy

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:01 pm Jul 08, 202403:01 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a petition that sought to set up menstrual leaves for women in the workforce. Instead, it directed the Centre to consult with relevant stakeholders and state governments to develop a comprehensive policy on this issue. The bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, expressed concerns that such a policy might unintentionally discourage employers from hiring women.

Policy formation

Court directs government to formulate menstrual leave policy

The Supreme Court instructed the central government to engage in discussions with all relevant stakeholders and states to formulate a model policy on menstrual leave. The court stated that this is a policy decision that can be attended to by the central and state governments, adding that this decision falls under their jurisdiction. This stance is consistent with the court's previous refusal in February to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking similar rules for granting menstrual pain leave.

Current scenario

Existing menstrual leave policies in India

The petitioner pointed out that only Bihar and Kerala, two states in India, currently provide menstrual leave for women. Bihar introduced two days of paid menstrual leave for female employees in 1992 during Lalu Prasad's tenure as chief minister. More recently, Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a three-day period leave for female students on January 19.

Employer concerns

What the bench said

The bench led by CJI Chandrachud said, "If you compel employers to provide paid menstrual leave to women employees, it may impact their business or serve as a disincentive, and they might avoid taking in a large number of women employees." The petitioner's counsel was advised to submit a representation on this matter to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for appropriate action.